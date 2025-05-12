Frozen out, now firing: Lorenzo Insigne reclaims his place with Toronto FC

Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne (centre) celebrates a goal against D.C. United with Theo Corbeanu (7) and Raoul Petretta (28) during second-half MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday, May 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Lorenzo Insigne, who was on the outs with Toronto FC at the beginning of the season, says he has put the difficult times behind him and remains committed to the TFC cause.

After being left out of the lineup for the first four games of the MLS season, amidst talk of attempts to move his US$15-million-plus salary out the door to clubs in Italy, Spain, Turkey and Brazil, the 33-year-old Italian designated player is back in the starting 11 and making a difference.

Insigne says he prefers to look forward rather than back, with Wednesday’s home game against FC Cincinnati the immediate challenge.

“It was a very difficult time at the beginning (of the season),” Insigne, speaking through an interpreter, said Monday in a rare interview. “I don’t want to talk about it. But I’m a person who is very mentally strong. Throughout my career, I have been through so much stuff. I try not to think about it. I also have a very strong wife, family, at home that helps me get through it.”

“It wasn’t a happy time for me,” he added. “But I’m not going to keep thinking about it.”

While Insigne admits to having had “words with the club” — there were candid talks over his future with MLSE president and CEO Keith Pelley — he says he always believed he had the respect of his teammates and the club.

“I’ve always been happy here and as long as my contract lasts, I’m going to do the best I can to make us win,” Insigne said.

Insigne’s deal run through June 2026 with an option for the remainder of the ’26 season.

Insigne turned boos into cheers Saturday when he scored one goal and set up another in Toronto’s 2-0 win over D.C. United. His first league goal in 11 months gave Toronto (2-6-4) its first home win since Sept. 14.

The father of three celebrated the goal by making a heart sign for his wife and family in the stands.

“The straw that stirs the drink,” the MLS club tweeted afterwards, conveniently forgetting earlier attempts to isolate the Italian.

“I thought he was excellent today,” Toronto coach Robin Fraser said after the match.

“People just look at the money and look at the scoresheet and go ‘Oh he hasn’t done this, he hasn’t done that,’” he added. “But I thought his intelligence and managing the game, offensively and defensively, moving players around to where we needed specific things done, I thought it was really a very, very good performance from him. And scoring the goal is like the cherry on top.”

And a rare cherry, considering Insigne’s goal came via a header. The five-foot-four 130-pounder dove to head home a Theo Corbeanu cross.

Insigne is healthier and seemingly happier than in previous seasons with Toronto, when he battled through a string of injuries and his body language often seemed negative and forlorn.

From the outside looking in, Insigne has handled his differences with the club with class. There were no protests when he was dropped from the starting 11, with the official line that he did not fit in the team’s new style of play under Fraser.

“With the money I earn, I could just sit down, I could have said, ‘Who cares? I make a lot of money. I don’t have to do anything,’” Insigne said. “But that’s not who I am. I’m going to always, every day, come and work hard. And as long as my contract’s here, that is my goal at the end — I’m here to work hard and respect everybody.”

In truth, the club wanted to spread his sizable salary for much-needed roster upgrades. And it could continue to try to move him when the summer transfer window opens July 24.

Toronto has other fires to put out these days, with supporters’ groups staging a protest outside BMO Field on Saturday. They carried a banner that read “Empty Words = Empty Seats,” a seeming reference to a recent message to season ticket-holders from Pelley, who urged fans to stick with the team as its rebuild continues.

Toronto league’s record since last making the playoffs in 2020 is a dismal 32-81-35.

Insigne says he understands the fan unrest, but wants supporters to know that everyone at the club is invested in turning the franchise around. No one is more upset than the players when things don’t go well.

“We’re the first ones to get angry about it,” he said.

Insigne, who says he is relishing a freer role on the pitch under Fraser, believes the club is on the right track.

He also talks up living in Toronto.

“My kids don’t want to leave Toronto,” he said with a chuckle.

“I’m very happy here,” he added. “I know a lot of the fans think I’m not happy here, because I don’t speak English and stuff … Toronto feels like home to me.”

His message to the fans is simple — we need you.

“We promise you that we are fighting just as hard as they are to win and to move forward.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press