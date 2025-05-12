Ticats head coach Milanovich confirms Greg Bell as club’s starting running back

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Adrian Frye (22) trips up Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back Greg Bell (5) during the first half of regular season CFL action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at TD Place in Ottawa, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

HAMILTON — Scott Milanovich quickly removed any doubt regarding who will be the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ starting running back this season.

The Ticats’ head coach emphatically stated Monday following the club’s second day of training camp that job belongs to Greg Bell. And only an injury to the six-foot, 200-pound sophomore will change that.

“Greg is the starter as long as he’s healthy,” Milanovich said. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Bell, 26, had many flashes of brilliance last season, his first in the CFL. In just eight games with Hamilton, the California native rushed for 625 yards (6.6-yard average) and six TDs while adding 29 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown platooning with veteran James Butler.

Bell’s play resulted in Hamilton releasing Butler, who quickly re-signed with the B.C. Lions. Butler spent his first two CFL seasons in Vancouver (2021-22) before joining the Ticats as a free agent in 2023.

Bell’s dual-threat ability was on full display in Hamilton’s 47-22 home loss to Edmonton on Aug. 17. He ran for 85 yards and a TD on 12 carries while also registering six receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s dynamic, he’s explosive,” Milanovich said of Bell. “He’s a threat in the run game ... he’s a threat in the pass game and does a good job protecting.

“He’s an all-around back. He has a chance to have a really good year if he stays healthy.”

Milanovich, also Hamilton’s offensive co-ordinator, was critical of his unit Monday for committing multiple turnovers during the team period.

“I was pleased with today but I wasn’t pleased with the offence holding on to the football,” said Milanovich, whose displeasure was clearly audible at McMaster’s Ron Joyce Stadium. “Offensively, we’ve got to grasp real quickly that it doesn’t matter how many good things you do, if you turn the ball over, it washes everything out.”

Butler was the last Ticat to rush for 1,000 yards, finishing with a career-high 1,116 in 2023. Before him, DeAndra’ Cobb did it in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010 (1,203 and 1,173).

Bell credits Butler with mentoring him and helping ease his transition to the Canadian game.

“I learned everything from him,” Bell said. “Just being tough, learning the CFL game and being a hard-nosed running back.

“I’m way more comfortable (now), I know the offence, I know everybody on the team, I’m good to be out there and be myself. I can have a really good year. We have a great offence, really explosive, so I feel we’re all going to have a really good year.”

Bell’s blocking prowess is impressive given how often he must engage bigger players.

“He can improve but he’s not bad at it,” Milanovich said. “Ball security is another (area for improvement), he tends to carry it low at times.

“But I’m glad he’s here, let’s put it that way.”

Hamilton (7-11) finished fourth in the East Division last season to miss the CFL playoffs.

Like all quality running backs, Bell gets into his rushing lane quickly. However, once he breaks the line of scrimmage, he can kick into another gear that makes him very difficult to track down and catch.

“I’m trying to get into the end zone every time I touch the ball,” Bell said. “Once I get past the linebackers, I’m just trying to run at full speed and get to the end zone, for sure.”

Certainly, much of Bell’s running ability comes naturally. But he works diligently at being a solid receiver.

“I try to work on my hands every day … so I can be comfortable catching,” he said. “Catching the ball is going to expand the offence for me and everybody.”

And true to his word, following Monday’s session, Bell took extra reps at the Jugs machine, which throws passes between five and 80 yards and can swivel 360 degrees to mimic any passing drill.

Bell played collegiately at Arizona Western (2016-17), Nebraska (2018) and San Diego State (2019-20). He joined the Aztecs as a walk-on in 2019 with no scholarships available, then missed the entire season due to a weightlifting injury.

Bell opened 2020 with four straight 100-yard performances, finishing with 637 yards on 113 carries (5.6-yard average) and six touchdowns. He came to Hamilton after NFL stints with Detroit (2022) and Pittsburgh (2023).

His primary goal this season is a very simple one.

“Winning,” he said. “I just want to win.”

