Crosby flashes superstar skill, Horvat scores twice as Canada beats France 5-0

Canada's Sidney Crosby, centre, celebrates after scoring with teammates Nate MacKinnon, left, and Bo Horvat during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship group A match between Canada and France at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Anders Wiklund/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM — Sidney Crosby showed off some superstar skill and scored his first goal of the world hockey championship as Canada beat France 5-0 Tuesday.

Crosby put Canada up 3-0 on a power play late in the second period as he spun away from a defender, stickhandled to the net and fired a well-placed shot that found a small gap between the shoulder of French goaltender Julian Junca and the crossbar.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Canada captain is playing in his first world championship since leading his country to a gold medal at the 2015 tournament in Czechia.

Bo Horvat had two goals, including the game-winner in the first period, to give him four at the tournament. Will Cuylle and Brandon Montour also scored for Canada, which has a perfect nine points from three regulations wins so far to share the Group A lead with co-host Sweden. Jordan Binnington made 15 saves to pick up the shutout.

Junca stopped 31 shots for France, which now has one point from an overtime loss and two regulation losses.

Canada’s next game is Thursday against Austria.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2025.