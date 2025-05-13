Novak Djokovic, coach Andy Murray split just months into partnership

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is watches his coach Andy Murray, right, during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Novak Djokovic parted with Andy Murray less than six months after hiring the three-time Grand Slam winner as his coach.

Djokovic, the men’s record-holder with 24 Grand Slam singles titles, brought on his longtime rival as a coach in late November. Murray had retired from his playing career following the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The partnership did not produce a title for the Serbian this season. He lost in his only finals appearance of the year -- in Miami, to Czech opponent Jakub Mensik -- and he was knocked out in his opening matches at Monte Carlo and Madrid.

“Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over last six months on & off the court,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.”

Murray’s representatives confirmed it was the end of his working relationship with Djokovic.

“Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months,” Murray was quoted as saying. “I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season.”

The move comes just two weeks before the French Open begins at Roland Garros.

--Field Level Media