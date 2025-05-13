Scarborough’s Lilly Singh part-owner, chief ‘hype’ officer to Toronto Tempo

Scarborough’s very own Lilly Singh is officially joining the ownership ranks of the WNBA’s Toronto Tempo, as well as being an official “hype” officer for the franchise.

The actor and former late-night talk show host expressed her love for Toronto and the positive impact team sports has for girls and women as part of the reasons why she wanted to join the ownership group behind the Tempo team.

“I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women,” Singh said in a release issued on Tuesday. “I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer. I can’t think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on.”

On top of being part-owner, Singh is also tasked as being the Tempo’s Chief Hype Officer, which the team says is focused on amplifying the excitement for the Tempo both on and off the court. To do that, Singh will be charged with helming in-game rituals, ramping up excitement among fans and celebrating women’s basketball as a whole.

“She’s been one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of this team, and we’re thrilled to have her as part of our ownership group,” Teresa Resch, the club’s president, said in a release. “Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable.”

Singh is not the only celebrity who has an ownership stake, as 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams announced her part-owner status earlier this year.

The Tempo will play their home games at the Coca-Cola Coliseum starting in 2026, but will also host regular-season contests across Canada.