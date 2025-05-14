MLSE to host fans inside Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 watch party

Fans hold the Canadian flag is shown during the national anthems ahead of Game 1 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers on Monday, May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting a watch party inside Scotiabank Arena for Game 6 of their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) says they will welcome fans inside the lower bowl of the arena on Friday while the Leafs take on the Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL.

MLSE says in-game programming and giveaways, as well as food, beverage, and retail offerings, will be available to fans in the concourse.

“Throughout the playoffs, we’ve experienced the unwavering passion of Maple Leafs fans, and we are excited to open the doors of Scotiabank Arena to our dedicated fanbase for the first public arena viewing party in over a decade,” MLSE Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hosford in a news release.

Tickets to the watch party will be $15 and proceeds will go toward the MLSE Foundation.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster or through the Maple Leafs App or MapleLeafs.com.