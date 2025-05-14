Rays slugger Yandy Díaz to miss series at Toronto because of passport renewal issue

Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Díaz celebrates his three-run home run off Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tanner Banks during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TORONTO (AP) — The Tampa Bays Rays placed designated hitter Yandy Díaz on the restricted list Tuesday due to a passport renewal issue.

Tampa Bay made the move before Tuesday’s game at Toronto. Díaz isn’t expected to play in the three-game series, Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Díaz played the first three games of the Rays’ six-game trip. He’s expected to rejoin the team for a home series against Detroit starting on Friday.

“Certainly disappointed that he’s not here because he’s such a big part of our team and offense, but look forward to getting him back in Miami,” Cash told reporters on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay recalled infielder Coco Montes from Triple-A Durham to take Díaz’s spot on the active roster.

Díaz is hitting .238 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 40 games this season.