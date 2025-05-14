Toronto Sceptres’ Renata Fast a finalist for PWHL top defender award

Minnesota Frost's Sophie Jaques celebrates her goal as Toronto Sceptres' Daryl Watts skates by during third period PWHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on Friday, May 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Renata Fast of the Toronto Sceptres and Minnesota Frost teammates Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson are the finalists for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s defender of the year award.

Fast had six goals and 16 assists in 30 games to tie Jaques for the scoring lead among defenders this season and led the league in hits (63) and total ice time (739 minutes 45 seconds).

The 30-year-old from Burlington, Ont., opened the season on a six-game point streak.

Jaques had seven goals and 15 assists in 25 games, a 12-point improvement over her 2024 campaign.

The 24-year-old from Toronto ranked second among defenders with a plus-12 rating.

Thompson finished third in scoring from the blue-line with 18 points in 30 games, She became the second player in league history to record four points in a game in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Dec. 20.

The 27-year-old from Toronto is in her first PWHL season after a year away from hockey to focus on her medical studies.

All three players were set to take the ice later Wednesday as the Frost and Sceptres continued their semifinal series. The Frost entered the game with a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five set.

Winners of all PWHL awards will be announced on June 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa.

Erin Ambrose of the Montreal Victoire won the inaugural defender of the year award last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2025.