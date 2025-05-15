Veteran linebacker Cam Judge back with Toronto Argonauts

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, centre, gets away from Calgary Stampeders defensive back Brad Muhammad, right, as linebacker Cam Judge looks on during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

GUELPH — Cameron Judge wasn’t looking for a change, but he is thankful his new football home is a familiar one.

The veteran linebacker is preparing for his second stint with Toronto after being traded Jan. 10 by Calgary for defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade.

The six-foot, 230-pound Judge, from Montreal, played nine games with the Argonauts in 2021 before being dealt to the Stampeders before the 2022 season for Canadian defensive back Royce Metchie.

“Yeah, it was a surprise but it feels good to be back out here and getting to play some football again,” Judge said. “A lot of the staff, like trainers, were here when I was here.

“Same head coach (Ryan Dinwiddie), same linebacker coach (Kevin Eiben). That’s definitely made for an easier transition.”

But the trade made for a stressful time as four days prior, Judge and his wife, Brittany, became first-time parents with the birth of their son, Jax.

However, the move to Toronto has also allowed Judge to reunite with new Argos co-defensive co-ordinator Jason Shivers. Shivers was Saskatchewan’s defensive co-ordinator in 2019, Judge’s last season with the Roughriders.

Shivers will share defensive co-ordinator duties in Toronto with Eiben.

“He (Shivers) is another familiar face,” Judge said. “I think they (Eiben and Shivers) work well together.

“Just two guys I’m excited to learn from and work with.”

Judge had a solid tenure in Calgary (2022-24), registering 241 tackles, three special-teams tackles, eight sacks, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles in 52 regular-season games. He was also the Stamps’ nominee for outstanding Canadian in 2022 and 2023 and a CFL and West Division all-star in 2022.

Judge, 30, began his CFL career with Saskatchewan (2017-19) and was the West Division’s top Canadian in 2019. The former UCLA Bruin, who went second overall in the league’s ’17 draft, has appeared in 95 career regular-season games, recording 356 tackles, 22 special-teams tackles, 15 sacks and nine interceptions.

He’ll be among many new faces on a Toronto defence that’s minus seven starters from its Grey Cup depth chart. But with seven CFL seasons under his belt, Judge can also serve as a mentor for the younger, less experienced players.

“A lot of the guys (here) I know, whether I’ve played with them or against them over the years,” he said. “That kind of makes coming to a new team not a big deal.

“I also feel I have some stuff I can share with younger guys coming into this situation. That’s what I’ve been trying to do with some of the players I’ve met and I’m trying to meet more guys and help where I can.”

But among Toronto’s defensive returnees is veteran middle linebacker Wynton McManis, who was a key figure in the Argos’ Grey Cup-winning 2024 campaign.

“I’m so excited to play with him,” Judge said. “The communication on the field, it has been a lot of fun so far.”

McManis said seeing Judge lining up beside him is comforting.

“It takes a little pressure off just knowing somebody else is as capable and might make a play before you get a chance to,” he said. “Knowing he’s comfortable understanding the game as well as anybody makes my job a whole lot easier.

“We’re going to learn from each other. I want to learn some things from him and if he wants to learn some things from me, I’m here for him.”

And while Toronto’s defensive terminology might be different, Judge feels experience is a great equalizer.

“A lot of the defences I’ve played in are pretty similar, just with different terminology,” he said. “So it’s learning that and maybe a couple of different tweaks each team has.

“At the end of the day it’s football. Just stay in my books and I’ll be able to handle it.”

And with so many different faces on defence, the challenge facing Judge and Co. during training camp is developing chemistry and quickly getting into sync. Toronto begins its Grey Cup defence June 6 visiting the Montreal Alouettes.

“With new guys coming in, you’ve got to buy in right away,” he said. “Camp is just three weeks so especially with a lot of new faces.

“Obviously I’m one of those new faces so it’s just trying to work together, develop chemistry and get to know each other. And then the rest should take care of itself.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press