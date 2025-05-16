BREAKING: Ex-world juniors’ sex assault trial to continue with judge alone after jury dismissed

The sexual assault trial of five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team will resume with a judge alone, after the jury was dismissed.

Warning: This story contains graphic details and allegations of sexual assault

Tyler Steenbergen has returned to the stand in the sexual assault trial of five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team.

Crown Attorney Heather Donkers proceeded with her questioning of Steenbergen, by asking him about why he went to room 209 at the Delta hotel in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018.

Steenbergen told the court him and Jake Bean went to the room because they were told there was food.

Donkers asked him: “Did you ever see any food in room 209?”

“No,” Steenbergen responded.

“Did you see any empty food containers?” Donkers followed up with.

“Not that I remember, no.” said Steenbergen.

Donkers then moved on to questions about a player doing the splits over the face of the complainant in the case, known as E.M.

Steenbergen said he remembers pepole saying to do the splits but he doesn’t remember who that was.

“Do you recall any reactions from anyone in the room including yourself or others, when the splits were happening?” asked Donkers.

“Yeah, it was just like, for me, it was awkward, like an awkward laugh. Didn’t really know what was going on,” responded Steenbergen.

“Do you recall the reactions of anyone else?”

“No, I think it was just a little bit of laughter of disbelief,” said Steenbergen.

From jury to judge

The sexual assault trial of the five former members of the 2018 Team Canada junior hockey team will continue as a judge-alone trial.

The change means the trial can continue rather than starting over with a new jury.

Justice Maria Carroccia told the court: " So the jury therefore is discharged pursuant to section 644 subsection one, and with the consent of all counsel pursuant to section 644 subsection three, we will continue on with the trial. And counsel are satisfied that the trial can continue as a judge alone, without a formal re-election being made to each of these."

“Yes,” responded all counsel.

On Friday morning, Justice Maria Carroccia told the jury: “I have determined in this case it is appropriate to discharge the jury. I know that you have invested four weeks in this trial and certainly you have the thanks of myself, court staff and counsel for the time and effort you have put into this matter, but the jury will be discharged, so I thank you and you are free to go.”

Michael McLeod, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, and Cal Foote have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with an encounter that took place in a London, Ont., hotel room in the early hours of June 19, 2018. McLeod has also pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

Statement from Alex Formenton’s lawyers

“Earlier today, Justice Carroccia decided to dismiss the jury in a proceeding where our client, Alex Formenton, is a defendant. This was a regrettable development for Mr. Formenton. He had very much wanted to be tried by a jury of his peers and has now lost that opportunity. We, his counsel, found ourselves involved in the unusual chain of events that led to this outcome. In short, a juror came to somehow believe that our courtroom demeanor was disrespectful of her. This was an unfortunate misinterpretation. No defence counsel would risk alienating a juror, and nothing could be further from the truth in this instance. While it is true that co-counsel will speak with one another from time to time during a trial, this is commonplace. The very idea of counsel making light of a juror is illogical and runs directly counter to our purpose and function. In a larger sense, perceptions and appearances play a central role in this trial - particularly, appearances that have been captured on videotape and perceptions about courtroom testimony. If a single juror were prone to leap to unwarranted conclusions - and potentially impress these erroneous conclusions on their fellow jurors - the ends of justice and the right to a fair trial would be jeopardized. Accordingly, we will now be going forward with a trial by judge alone. We have every confidence that our trial judge will ensure a full and fair proceeding.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here .

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here.