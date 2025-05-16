Canadian women to face Costa Rica in ‘Pride Celebration’ friendly in June in Toronto

Canada women's national team soccer head coach Casey Stoney watches her team during an international friendly soccer match against Argentina in Vancouver, on Friday, April 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

TORONTO — The Canadian women’s soccer team will host Costa Rica in Toronto on June 27 in a “Pride Celebration” friendly.

After the BMO Field game, the seventh-ranked Canadian women will travel to Washington, D.C., to face the top-ranked U.S. in a previously announced game on July 2 at Audi Field. Both games fall in FIFA’s June-July international window.

The Canadian women have never faced No. 43 Costa Rica before.

The Toronto game marks the third consecutive year that the Canadian women have celebrated Pride on home soil, “underscoring Canada Soccer’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

The Canadian women will wear a special kit which features Pride-themed numbers.

“I’m excited for the challenge Costa Rica will bring,” Canada coach Casey Stone said in a statement. “They’re a dynamic team that will provide another challenge for us as we look to test ourselves against different styles of play.

“With this match also marking our Pride Celebration, it’s a powerful opportunity to show that football is for everyone. We want our games to reflect a space where every member of the 2SLGBTQ+ community feels seen, celebrated, and at home. I can’t wait to celebrate alongside our fans.”

It is a cause dear to Stoney, who has three children with her partner Megan Harris, a former Lincoln Ladies teammate.

Canada has a 4-53-9 all-time record against the U.S. in a rivalry that dates back to 1986 when the Canadian women’s program was established. The Canadian women have not won on American soil since Nov. 11, 2000.

In their most recent meeting, in April 2024 at the SheBelieves Cup in Columbus, Ohio, the two teams played to a 2-2 draw before the U.S. won a penalty shootout 5-4. The Americans also won by penalty shootout in the game before that, the CONCACAF W Gold Cup semifinal in March 2024.

Canada’s last win over the U.S. was a 1-0 decision in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal in August 2021. That was the Americans’ first loss to their northern neighbours since March 2001, in the group stage of the Algarve Cup.

The Canadian women are 3-1-1 under Stoney, a former England captain who was hired Jan. 13, and are coming off a 1-0 loss to Argentina on April 8 in Langford, B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2025

The Canadian Press