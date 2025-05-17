Halifax Tides lose 1-0 at home against AFC Toronto

HALIFAX — Colby Barnett’s sixth-minute goal held up as the winner for AFC Toronto in a 1-0 win over Halifax Tides FC on Saturday in the Northern Super League.
An unmarked Barnett calmly slotted a volley past Tides‘ keeper Erin McLeod after a high cross from Nikayla Small to give Toronto (2-2-1) the early lead at Wanderers Grounds.
Toronto is now tied with second-place Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC with seven points. Ottawa has played one less game.
Halifax (0-3-1) is last in the NSL standings and still seeking its first victory of the league’s inaugural campaign.
Toronto held 51 per cent of possession with a 10-7 edge in shot attempts, including 4-2 on target.
Next up, Halifax visits Vancouver on Wednesday, while Toronto travels to Montreal for a match against league-leading Roses FC on Thursday.
