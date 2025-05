Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) is congratulated after scoring a goal during the third period in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Florida Panthers, Friday, May 16, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have forced a Game 7 after beating the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Friday night.

The best-of-seven series will be decided on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference final and face the Carolina Hurricanes.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.