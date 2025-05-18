Ernie Clement hits walk-off single, Toronto Blue Jays beat Detroit Tigers 2-1

Toronto Blue Jays third base Ernie Clement (22) celebrates after hitting a walk off RBI single off Detroit Tigers pitcher Brenan Hanifee during ninth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Saturday May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ernie Clement emerged for his post-game session with reporters on Saturday with a massive ice bag on his right throwing shoulder.

If a body part required treatment for the Toronto Blue Jays offensive hero, the best bet would have been his left kneecap.

Clement was felled in the second inning when he fouled a 96 miles per hour fastball from Detroit starter Reese Olson off his kneecap.

Clement stayed down for a lengthy period before staying in the game. Seven innings later he delivered his second career walk-off hit, a single up the middle to score Daulton Varsho in the ninth inning of Toronto’s 2-1 win against the Detroit Tigers.

“Yeah, I’m going to sit in the tub for a little bit,” Clement said.

Clement made only his second career start at first base to give Vladimir Guerrero a day as the Blue Jays designated hitter. So Clement employed the toughness mentality he gained as a hockey player at Brighton High School in Rochester, N.Y., to stay in the game.

“You got to grind through it,” Clement said. “Vlad needed to get off his feet a little bit. So I’m staying in the ball game. They’d have to rip me off the field there, take a little hockey player’s mentality and just fight through it. You know, fight for your boys.”

Clement also led off the eighth inning with a walk and then scored the tying run on Alejandro Kirk’s pinch-hit single down the right-field line.

“I think Ernie would have to have a bone sticking out before he’d come out of the game,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Clement, a third baseman who sees occasional duty at shortstop didn’t have much time to prepare for his new position. He took a few ground balls on Friday and just before Saturday’s outing.

“I could take a million ground balls over there, and it’s still going to be a little uncomfortable,” Clement said. “I just went in, grinded and tried to help the boys.”

Comeback kids

The Blue Jays (21-23) are not among the leaders in the standings through 45 games, but they have 12 come-from-behind victories in 2025.

The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have the most at 16.

“We’re never out of a game,” Clement said. “It’s fun to play for this team. Our pitchers are amazing. So, if we can scratch some runs across, we’re going to win a lot of ball games.”

Relief success

After lefty starter Eric Lauer tossed a successful three innings, the bullpen combined to score six shutout innings.

Lauer surrendered a second-inning leadoff homer to Spencer Torkelson but struck out the side in the third inning to finish strong.

Then Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little, Chad Green, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman (4-2) closed the door. Rodriguez pitched two innings with the others going one.

Up next

Jose Berrios (1-1) will start the series finale for Toronto, while the Tigers will counter with righty Jackson Jobe (3-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2025.

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press