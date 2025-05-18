Fans donate to charities in honour of Mark Scheifele’s late father

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele waits on a face-off against the Dallas Stars in the second period of Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Dallas, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

The death of Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele’s father has prompted hockey fans to show their support in the form of donations to various foundations.

Ahead of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars, which Scheifele played in on Saturday, the Jets announced that Scheifele’s father, Brad Scheifele, died unexpectedly on Friday.

Following the announcement, donations of $55 — Scheifele’s jersey number — began pouring into charities that he supports, such as KidSport Canada, which supports children who need financial assistance with sport registration fees and equipment costs, and the True North Youth Foundation, which provides for underserved youth in Manitoba.

“We can confirm that $55 donations continue to be made and that more than $46,000 has been raised so far by fans, including in Dallas, and that this total includes a $5,500 contribution directly from the Stars organization,” Krista Sinaisky, director of corporate communications, wrote in an email to CTV National News on Sunday.

The Stars defeated the Jets 2–1 — Scheifele scored his team’s only goal — in overtime in Game 6 of the second round of the Western Conference at American Airlines Center on Saturday, advancing to the Western Conference final for a third straight season to face the Edmonton Oilers.

Prior to Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers in the second round of the Eastern Conference on Sunday morning, Leafs centres Scott Laughton and John Tavares, defenceman Morgan Rielly, and Panthers coach Paul Maurice also expressed their condolences to Scheifele.