Canada’s Bianca Andreescu cruises to win in French Open qualifiers

Canada's Bianca Andreescu returns a shot to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during a first-round match of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PARIS — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over China’s Xinxin Yao on Monday in women’s singles action in the French Open qualifiers.

The Mississauga, Ont., native broke on six of her 10 opportunities and won 74 per cent of her first-serve points.

Andreescu’s counterpart only won 26 per cent of her first-serve points and had no break point chances.

Fellow Mississauga, Ont., native Marina Stakusic was also victorious in her qualifiers match.

Stakusic defeated American Lauren Davis 6-4, 6-4. The 20-year-old Stakusic broke on eight of her 17 chances, while surrendering five break points on eight opportunities to her opponent.

Canadian Carson Branstine also won, topping American Whitney Osuigwe 6-4, 6-2.

Laval, Que., native Alexis Galarneau is set to compete on the men’s side against France’s Matteo Martineau.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2025.