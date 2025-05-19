Leafs eliminated in Game 7

Florida Panthers defenceman Seth Jones (3) reacts after his goal was disallowed by officials as Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (95) and teammate Mitch Marner (16) look on during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto, Sunday, May 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been eliminated from the 2025 NHL playoffs after losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round to the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

Despite having home-ice advantage, the Panthers beat the Leafs 6 to 1 at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday.

The Buds were initially ahead by two games in the series, however The Cats tied it up winning the next three matches.

Toronto came back in Game 6 pushing the series to seven games.

A victory for the Maple Leafs tonight would have been the team’s biggest playoff win in 23 years.