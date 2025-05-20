Angel Reese responds to WNBA investigation of alleged fan abuse

Angel Reese on Tuesday praised the WNBA for taking up an investigation into alleged abuse aimed at the Chicago Sky player and the way the league and her team have had her back.

The WNBA said it was investigating reports of abuse directed towards the second-year forward during Chicago’s loss to the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

“Obviously there’s no place in this league for that,” Reese said during media availability on Tuesday. “I think the WNBA and our team and our organization has done a great job supporting me.”

Reese said she has received support from many people across the league following the incident and during the process of the investigation.

“Obviously it’s tough, but I think I have a great support system. I’m loved by so many people and ,obviously, in the moment it is hard to hear, but my support system is great,” the 23-year-old added.

“I’ve gone through so many different things in the past couple of years in my life, but I think just having the support and this love, and being a part of an organization that really supports me and loves me is something I just couldn’t imagine not being a part of.”

Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh gave credit to Reese with how she’s dealt with the process.

“She’s handled it great. I mean, for her, it’s about basketball, so I think that’s where her mind is at and for us we want to be as locked in as possible to our game plan and what we want to do moving forward into Thursday,” Marsh said.

“I mean, Angel’s a winner. Angel’s a competitor, and she wants to be there for her teammates and we’re certainly there for her as well.”

Marsh added that all those at the franchise will be behind the star second-year player.

“I think that we always want to be there to support each other no matter what we’re going through in our personal lives or professional lives. It’s the kind of environment that we want to create here. It’s who we want to be as individuals and who we want to be as teammates.”

The WNBA said after the alleged incident that it “strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms,” while the Fever said they are helping the league with the investigation.

Indiana’s star guard Caitlin Clark issued a similar message after a Fever practice on Monday.

“There’s no place for that in our game, there’s no place for that in society,” Clark, the 2024 Rookie of the Year, told reporters after practice on Monday.

“Certainly, we want every person who comes into our arena, whether player or fan, to have a great experience,” Clark added. “I appreciate the league doing that (the investigation). I appreciate that the Fever organization has been at the forefront of that since day one. The investigation we’ll leave up to them to find anything and take the proper action if so.”

The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky will play each other three more times during the regular season.

