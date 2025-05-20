Max Scherzer, Andres Gimenez among Blue Jays nearing return from injury

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches the ball during first inning MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles, in Toronto on Saturday, March 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Pitchers Max Scherzer and Nick Sandlin both threw bullpen sessions this afternoon as the Toronto Blue Jays’ battered lineup is starting to heal.

Scherzer has been out with right thumb inflammation and Sandlin is recovering from a lat strain.

Second baseman Andres Gimenez started running and doing baseball activities.

Gimenez is healing a quadriceps strain.

Relievers Ryan Burr and Erik Swanson will be pitching for one of Toronto’s minor league affiliates tomorrow, depending on where they can get some clear weather. Burr has right shoulder inflammation and Swanson has been dealing with median nerve entrapment since spring training.

Kevin Gausman is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres tomorrow, despite getting hit with a comebacker in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.