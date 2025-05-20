MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Toronto’s Etienne, Montreal’s Waterman

Toronto FC's Kosi Thompson, left, challenges CF Montreal's Joel Waterman (16) during first-half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, May 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Derrick Etienne Jr. and CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman for misbehaviour in Saturday’s 6-1 TFC win at Stade Saputo.

Etienne was sanctioned “for making an inappropriate gesture” in the 84th minute — seemingly for a disparaging hand gesture after he was called for a foul near the Montreal penalty box.

Waterman was fined for failure to leave the field in a timely manner after being shown a red card in the 21st minute for pulling down Toronto forward Ola Brynhildsen.

The six-goal spree was a TFC franchise record in league play.

As usual, the league did not detail the amount of the fines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025