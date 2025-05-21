Anthony Santander’s two-run homer leads Blue Jays over Padres 3-0

Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Santander (25) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres in fifth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

TORONTO — Designated hitter Anthony Santander launched a two-run bomb as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Tuesday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., opened scoring with a solo shot in the first inning for Toronto (23-24). Santander’s homer also scored Alejandro Kirk.

Guerrero and Santander are now tied with Daulton Varsho for most home runs on the Blue Jays with six apiece.

Chris Bassitt (4-2) had a quality start, striking out six and allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. Relievers Brendon Little, Yariel Rodriguez and Jeff Hoffman preserved the victory.

Luis Arraez’s double in the first inning was the closest San Diego (27-19) got to crossing home. The Padres have lost four in a row.

Dylan Cease (1-3) struck out six and gave up just three hits and one walk over seven innings, but allowed three runs. Wandy Peralta came out of the bullpen for one inning.

TAKEAWAYS

Padres: Despite giving up the two homers, Cease was impressive. He threw the 36 hardest pitches of the game, ranging from 95.8 m.p.h. up to 97.9 m.p.h. His 4.60 earned-run average dropped from 4.60 to 4.50 in the outing.

Blue Jays: Right-fielder George Springer returned to the lineup after resting in Toronto’s 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He batted cleanup, moving Santander to sixth in the lineup. Santander has struggled in his first season with the Blue Jays, hitting .182 so far this season, but the move down the batting order seemed to help as he had his sixth homer of the season.

KEY MOMENT

Santander connected on an 86.6 m.p.h. slider from Cease and lined it 369 feet to right field with an exit velocity of 110.4 m.p.h. The line drive swung Toronto’s win probability to 89.2 per cent.

KEY STAT

Guerrero’s home run in the first inning gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead. It’s the first time they scored first in seven games.

UP NEXT

Kevin Gausman (3-4) is scheduled to start for Toronto on Wednesday despite getting hit with a comebacker in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Randy Vasquez (3-3) will take the mound for San Diego.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press