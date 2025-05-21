Hamilton’s Gilgeous-Alexander named NBA MVP: report

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) handles the ball in the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA’s most valuable player, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN’s Shams Charania, citing unnamed sources, posted on social media Wednesday afternoon that the Oklahoma City Thunder guard won the MVP award. The formal announcement will be at 6 p.m. CT.

Breaking: Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has won the NBA MVP award, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 21, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points per game this season. He won the league’s scoring title this season and led the Thunder to an NBA-best 68-14 record.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo were finalists for this year.

The MVP award, like most other NBA honors, was voted on by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league and cast ballots shortly before the start of the playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC are currently in the NBA playoffs, playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

With files from The Associated Press