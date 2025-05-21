Maple Leafs talk pressure of Toronto market: ‘An incredible place to play’

Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner speaks to the media during locker cleanout day in Toronto on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Craig Berube took a seat behind the microphone.

As the Maple Leafs head coach fielded questions following the team’s latest playoff demise, six words in block letters loomed large over his right shoulder.

“No grit. No grind. No greatness.”

A phrase that certainly wasn’t splashed across that dark blue wall? “No pressure.”

One of the storylines to emerge following Toronto’s demoralizing 6-1 home loss to Florida in Game 7 of the teams’ second-round playoff series Sunday was how fan and media attention hinders the Leafs’ chances to succeed.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice and his players talked about the enormous expectations on their opponent — one that also wilted with a near-identical Scotiabank Arena horror show in Game 5 before rebounding with a 2-0 road decision to force the winner-take-all finale.

Plenty of teams across sports, however, have excelled under intense spotlights. Berube, who finished his first season in charge, wasn’t buying the narrative that outside noise had an impact against Florida despite Toronto blowing a 2-0 series lead and a 3-1 advantage in Game 3.

“It’s a hard market and it’s a great market,” the former NHL enforcer said Tuesday before his group parted ways for the summer. “Pressure comes from inside the locker room — that’s it. Your teammates are the most important people. And that, to me, is the only pressure.”

The Leafs, however, have clearly felt it through the years.

Toronto has just two series victories in the NHL’s salary cap era — first-round triumphs in 2023 and this spring — and is 0-8 in winner-take-all showdowns, including Sunday’s ugly result against the defending Stanley Cup champions.

“There’s pressure everywhere,” said Leafs winger Mitch Marner, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency and might have played his last game for Toronto. “We put the most pressure on ourselves. We hold ourselves to such a high accountability. You want to win every single year. It’d be lovely if you could. It’s just hard to do.”

It’s been an especially challenging task in hockey’s biggest market.

The Leafs’ well-documented title drought dates back to 1967 — Toronto has never played in four playoff rounds or suited up in June — while the Original Six franchise’s last trip to the Eastern Conference final came in 2002.

“Unbelievable place to play,” said centre John Tavares, another pending UFA. “An incredible fan base that loves its team and so badly wants to see a win. When it happens here again, it’s going to be something pretty remarkable.

“You want to be a part of that.”

Leafs captain Auston Matthews said the microscope players deal with on and off the ice isn’t discussed.

“It’s the nature of playing here,” he said. “I love playing in Toronto.”

William Nylander — the fourth high-priced forward in the so-called “Core Four” of Matthews, Marner and Tavares that’s never been able to get over the playoff hump — said “this is my normal” of the near-constant scrutiny and attention.

“Playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s been a dream,” he said. “I love being here every day and battling it out for the Maple Leafs.”

Chris Tanev joined the team last summer after spending most of his career with the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

“It comes with the territory of being in a country where hockey is the biggest sport,” the Toronto-born defenceman said of pressure. “I don’t know if that’s anything to do with why the team hasn’t broken through.”

Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly — the longest-serving member of the current roster — got a little emotional when asked what it’s like to play in Toronto.

“It’s different day-to-day,” he said in choosing his words carefully. “It’s been a real pleasure and a privilege.”

STOLARZ SPEAKS

Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz confirmed he suffered a concussion after taking an elbow to the head from Panthers centre Sam Bennett in Game 1.

The 31-year-old didn’t play the rest of the series, but served as a surprise backup to Joseph Woll on Sunday.

“Extremely frustrating,” Stolarz said. “An unfortunate incident … caught me in a bad spot.”

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Veteran winger Max Pacioretty made the Leafs on a professional tryout following training camp before an up-and-down, injury-filled regular season.

The 36-year-old was a healthy scratch to start the playoffs, but entered the lineup in Game 3 of the first round, finishing with three goals and five assists in 11 post-season contests.

Pacioretty, who twice blew his right Achilles tendon in recent seasons, has yet to decide if he will continue playing.

“This year was very difficult for me being away from my family,” said the U.S.-born father of five. “I’m really excited to just get home and be with them and talk to them about what’s next in life.

“But in terms of playing, that’s difficult to answer right now.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press