Russian wrestler who beat future UFC star Cormier at Olympics is charged with doping

Khadzhimurat Gatsalov of Russia shows his gold medal after winning the 96kg freestyle final on Sept. 21, 2009 in the World Wrestling Championship in Herning, Denmark. (HENNING BAGGER/AFP via Getty Images)

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Former Olympic champion wrestler Khadjimourat Gatsalov was charged with doping Wednesday as part of the state-backed cheating scheme in Russia.

Gatsalov was a gold medalist at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He beat future UFC champion Daniel Cormier in a semifinals bout in the freestyle 96-kilogram class.

The 42-year-old Russian is being prosecuted using evidence from investigations by Richard McLaren and the World Anti-Doping Agency, including data from the Moscow testing laboratory, the International Testing Agency said.

He tested positive for the banned substance ipamorelin from a sample given in 2015, the ITA said in a statement.

The drug “stimulates the body’s release of growth hormone, which, in turn, promotes muscle growth, fat loss and recovery,” said the agency based in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Gatsalov’s provisional suspension during the prosecution also prevents him working as a coach or official at national or international events, the ITA said.

He won the last of his five world titles in 2013, two years before the positive test.

The Associated Press