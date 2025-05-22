Canadian teen Mboko reaches final round of French Open qualifying

Canada's Victoria Mboko tosses the ball to serve United States' Coco Gauff during the Italian Open tennis tournament on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Rome. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)

PARIS — Victoria Mboko advanced to the third round of French Open qualifying with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Kathinka von Deichmann on Thursday.

The 18-year-old Canadian won 82 per cent of her first serves and converted six of seven break-point chances.

Mboko overcame six double faults and fired the match’s only ace. Von Deichmann committed nine double faults.

Mboko improved her season record to 39-5, with most of her wins coming on the lower-tier ITF World Tennis Tour circuit.

The Toronto native is bidding to reach her first Grand Slam main draw.

She’ll face Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan on Friday in the final round of qualifying.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.