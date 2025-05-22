Poulin, Fast, Knight named finalist for PWHL’s Billie Jean King MVP award

Montreal Victoire goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens, right, celebrates with teammate Marie-Philip Poulin after defeating the Minnesota Frost in a PWHL hockey game in Laval, Que. Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TORONTO — Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin, Toronto Sceptres defender Renata Fast and Boston Fleet forward Hilary Knight have been named finalists for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s Billie Jean King MVP award.

Poulin, also a finalist in the PWHL’s inaugural 2024 season, led the league with 19 goals and added seven assists as the Victoire finished the regular season with the league’s best record.

The 34-year-old from Beauceville, Que., who is also a finalist for the PWHL’s top forward award along with Knight and New York’s Sarah Fillier, scored a record six game-winning goals and led the league with five multi-goal games that included the first hat-trick of the season.

Fast, the first defender to be named an MVP finalist, led all blueliners with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) while averaging a league-high 24 minutes 39 seconds of ice time per game.

The 30-year-old from Burlington, Ont., was the only defender with three game-winning goals and a six-game point streak. Fast, who is also a defender of the year finalist, tied for the league lead with four multi-assist games.

Knight tied for the PWHL scoring lead with 29 points (15 goals, 14 assists) in 30 games.

The 35-year-old from Sun Valley, Idaho, had seven goals and four assists over a five-game point streak from March 5-26.

Toronto forward Natalie Spooner won the inaugural Billie Jean King award last season.

The PWHL’s award winners will be announced June 25 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2026.