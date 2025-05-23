Canada loses to Oman in World League 2 cricket match cut short by bad weather

Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal bats against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

LAUDERHILL — Oman defeated Canada by 18 runs Friday in a ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match play called early due to heavy rain.

Oman’s victory was decided by the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method, the formula used to calculate the winning side when inclement weather intervenes.

Canada won the toss and elected to bat first at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium.

Captain/opener Navneet Dhaliwal led the way with 73 runs, in a 120-ball knock that included five fours and one six, as Canada was all out for 212 in 48.4 overs. No. 5 batsman Mansab Gill added 59 runs.

Canada went down swinging, losing its last three wickets for just one run.

Oman was 108 for three when play was halted in the 24th over due to poor weather. Hammad Mirza was top scorer with 31 runs with Jatinder Snigh adding 27 and Mujibur Ali 23 not out.

Oman won by 15 runs when the two teams met Monday. That followed a 169-run Canada loss to the United States last Saturday.

The World League 2 features eight teams — also including Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates — with each side playing 36 one-day internationals spread across nine triangular series through December 2026.

The top four teams move on to a 10-country World Cup Qualifier that will send the last four teams to the 2027 World Cup.

The Netherlands (12-6-0 with two no-results, 26 points) top the standings ahead of the U.S. (12-6-0, 24 points), Oman (11-6-0 with two no-results, 24 points) and Scotland (9-5-0 with two no-results, 20 points).

Canada (9-8-0 with two no-results, 20 points) is fifth.

Canada is ranked 18th in the world in the ICC ODI (one-day international) rankings, compared to No. 15 for the U.S. and No. 16 for Oman.

The bottom four teams can also progress to the qualifier but will have to get there via the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff which includes the top four teams from the Cricket World Cup Challenge League.

The Canadians, who won promotion to World League 2 from the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff, face the U.S. on Sunday.