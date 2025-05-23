Okoronkwo, Regan lead AFC Toronto past Montreal Roses 2-0 in NSL

Montreal Roses FC Defender Lucy Cappadona (left) and AFC Toronto forward Esther Okoronkwo (23) jump for the ball during second half Northern Super League soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

LAVAL — Esther Okoronkwo and Emma Regan scored goals to lead AFC Toronto past Montreal Roses FC 2-0 on Thursday night in the Northern Super League.

Okoronkwo opened the scoring in the 35th minute at Stade Boréale, curling a beautiful shot from outside the box for her third of the season.

Regan made it 2-0 in the 73rd with a shot off the crossbar and in for Toronto (3-2-1), which is unbeaten in four games.

Montreal (3-2-1) has lost two straight after falling 1-0 to Calgary Wild FC last time out.

Montreal defeated Toronto 1-0 at BMO Field in the inaugural match for both clubs on April 19.

Next up, Montreal will quickly regroup and travel to play Ottawa Rapid FC on Sunday. Toronto hosts Ottawa on June 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2025.