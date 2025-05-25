Blue Jays reliever Garcia placed on 15-day injured list with shoulder impingement

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Yimi Garcia reacts after throwing a wild pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Rio Giancarlo)

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right shoulder impingement.

In 21 appearances this season, the veteran right-hander was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.15 earned-run average.

Right-hander Paxton Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and active for Toronto’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night, the team said.

Schultz, who made two appearances with the Blue Jays last month, was 1-3 with a 3.48 ERA over nine games with the Bisons.

