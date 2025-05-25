Blue Jays reliever Garcia placed on 15-day injured list with shoulder impingement

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed reliever Yimi Garcia on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right shoulder impingement.
In 21 appearances this season, the veteran right-hander was 0-2 with three saves and a 3.15 earned-run average.
Right-hander Paxton Schultz was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and active for Toronto’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night, the team said.
Schultz, who made two appearances with the Blue Jays last month, was 1-3 with a 3.48 ERA over nine games with the Bisons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2025.
