Canadian teen Mboko earns first career Grand Slam win in opening-round of French Open

Canada's Victoria Mboko celebrates beating New Zealand's Lulu Sun during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Canadian teen Victoria Mboko earned her first career Grand Slam victory with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) opening-round win over New Zealand’s Lulu Sun on Sunday at the French Open.

Mboko broke on two of her three opportunities while saving all seven of her opponents’ break-point chances.

The 18-year-old from Toronto has now won all eight sets she’s played over the past week-plus on the clay courts of Roland-Garros — including six in a trio of victories in the qualifying rounds.

Sun, a 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinalist, outdid the teen with seven aces and won 80 per cent of her first-serve points.

However, Sun had 32 forced errors compared to Mboko’s 20.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is scheduled to face Serbia’s Olga Danilovic later in the day in women’s singles action.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press