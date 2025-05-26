Ronaldo announces Al-Nassr chapter ‘over’

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo greets his fans during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo)

Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo indicated on Monday that he could leave Al-Nassr after declaring that a “chapter is over” hours after the Saudi Pro League finished.

Ronaldo, 40, joined Al-Nassr in 2022 from Manchester United and his contract in Saudi Arabia ends this summer.

A special transfer window runs from June 1-10 to allow the 32 clubs involved in the Club World Cup to sign players.

“This chapter is over,” Ronaldo cryptically said on social media with a photo of him in an Al-Nassr shirt.

“The story? Still being written.

“Grateful to all,” the former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker added.

Al-Nassr missed out on the Asian Champions League Elite, losing to Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in April’s semi-finals and were third in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo ended as the league’s top goal scorer on 24.

Last year, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said he could end his career with Al-Nassr.