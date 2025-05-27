Judge in Diego Maradona trial stands down following documentary scandal

A judge has resigned in the trial over the death of legendary footballer Diego Maradona, pictured here a few months before he died of heart failure. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images via CNN Newsource

A judge has stepped down from the criminal proceedings regarding the death of Argentine football star Diego Armando Maradona.

An Argentine court had removed the judge, Julieta Makintach, after one of the defendants in the Maradona trial requested her disqualification due to a possible lack of impartiality and for allegedly authorizing the filming of a documentary during court hearings.

Makintach accepted the court’s disqualification.

In a previous hearing, she had stated that her brother is a partner at the production company mentioned in the case, but it had nothing to do with a potential documentary about Maradona.

Makintach on Tuesday defended her conduct. “My impartiality is not at stake. There is no suspicion of a lack of neutrality because there is nothing to suggest that. I regret this interruption of the debate. I hope we all seek a fair legal path,” she said.

The development comes a week after the trial was suspended for seven days to analyze the possible relationship between the judge and production companies.

The request for removal was filed by Julio Rivas, lawyer for neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, who is one of the people charged in the death of Maradona.

Maradona, world-famous for scoring the goal that won Argentina the 1986 World Cup, died of heart failure in November 2020. Argentine prosecutors have accused eight medical staff of “simple homicide” in the footballer’s death.

The trial for seven of the eight defendants began in March, with the eighth due to be tried by jury after the initial proceedings finish. The charges carry a possible sentence of eight to 25 years in prison.