Liz Schepers’ OT goal gives Frost their second straight PWHL Walter Cup with 2-1 win over Charge

Minnesota Frost forward Kelly Pannek (12) and goaltender Maddie Rooney, right, celebrate after Pannek's goal during the second period of Game 4 of the PWHL hockey finals against the Ottawa Charge, Monday, May 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Liz Schepers scored 12 minutes into overtime and the Minnesota Frost won their second straight PWHL Walter Cup with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Charge on Monday night in Game 4.

Each game in the best-of-five series went to at least one overtime and finished 2-1, with Game 3 going to triple overtime, the longest game in PWHL Finals history.

The teams played 81 minutes, eight seconds of extra time in the series. The fourth game came exactly a year after Minnesota fell to Boston 1-0 in a Game 4 double overtime before going on the road to win the inaugural Walter Cup.

This is a breaking story. More to come...