PepsiCo joins Formula One as official sponsor in multi-year global sponsorship deal

PepsiCo is joining forces with Formula One, the latest sponsor to use the worldwide racing circuit to showcase its products.

The multi-year global agreement will see Gatorade and Doritos branding adorn tracks starting later this year.

Gatorade will become Formula One’s official sports drink and serve as the presenting sponsor of the F1 Sprint Series. Doritos becomes F1’s official savoury snack partner, while Sting Energy will be the official energy drink of Formula One.

As an official partner of Formula One, PepsiCo gets rights to TV-visible trackside advertising, Fan Zone activation opportunities at 21 races, tickets and hospitality experiences, and exclusive marketing rights for featured brands.

The sponsorship deal will also extend to F1 Academy, the Formula 4-level racing championship for women.

Formula One boasts a cumulative global audience of 1.6 billion viewers and active fan base of 826 million.

The 24-race 2025 schedule, which kicked off March 16 in Australia, ends Dec. 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Gatorade branding will debut at the Montreal Grand Prix, which runs June 15 at the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.