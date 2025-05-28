Villeneuve family launches brand, clothing collection for late father Gilles

The family of late Gilles Villeneuve launched a new brand, including a web platform, social media content and clothing with a logo designed for their father.

In less than three weeks, the world’s best racers will speed around the Gilles Villeneuve track.

Villeneuve carries legendary status in F1 circles, but lately, the name has been connected to what’s happened off the track. A statue of Gilles was stolen, and Villeneuve’s family seized their belongings from the Gilles Villeneuve museum.

“We’ve been looking into what’s been going on and how people are either using his image, talking about him,” Melanie Villeneuve, Gilles’ daughter said. “At some point, we realized that we’re not at all involved.”

On Tuesday, the Gilles Villeneuve brand was launched. It includes a web platform, social media content and clothing with a logo designed for their father.

His children say they want to take control of their father’s image.

“It’s a little bit vintage, but we’re super proud of the way it looks,” Melanie said.

“We figure that it was time that we should implement quality control in terms of his narrative, his story. Make sure that whatever is said about him is true and it’s authentic.”