Canada’s Diallo ousted by Griekspoor in second round of French Open

PARIS — Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo is out of the French Open following a 7-5, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3 loss to Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in second-round action Thursday.

Diallo came back from 4-1 down in the second set and had a chance to break and go up 5-4, but Griekspoor held with back-to-back aces and won five straight points in the tiebreak to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

After Diallo dominated the third set, the 35th-ranked Griekspoor broke early in the fourth before serving to love in the final game.

The 23-year-old Diallo, who entered the French Open one spot off his career high at No. 54, won his first-ever match at the clay court Grand Slam when he upset No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in straight sets in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., the last Canadian in the men’s singles draw, was scheduled to face Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic later Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.