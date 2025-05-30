Canadian teen Victoria Mboko falls to Olympic champ Zheng Qinwen at French Open

Canada's Victoria Mboko serves against New Zealand's Lulu Sun during their first round match of the French Tennis Open, at the Roland-Garros stadium, in Paris, Sunday May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS — Canadian teen Victoria Mboko’s breakthrough Grand Slam run came to an end Friday at the French Open.

The 18-year-old from Toronto was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by No. 8 seed Zheng Qinwen of China in third-round action at Roland Garros.

Mboko, ranked No. 333 at the start of the year, had surged into the spotlight with three straight wins in qualifying and two more in the main draw — all in straight sets — before running into Zheng, an Australian Open finalist who won Olympic gold in singles last summer on these same Paris clay courts.

Zheng won 70 per cent of her first-serve points and saved six of eight break points.

Mboko was broken four times and won only 38 per cent of her second-serve points.

Still, it was a major step forward for Mboko in her Grand Slam main-draw debut. She’ll officially enter the WTA’s top 100 when the tournament wraps.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.