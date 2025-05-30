Offence Awakens: Blue Jays belt four homers in 12-0 rout of Athletics

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits a two-run home run against the Athletics in the second inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Thursday, May 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Ernie Clement and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit homers in Toronto’s eight-run second inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 12-0 rout of the Athletics on Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Clement smacked a three-run shot and added a two-run double later in the frame as the Blue Jays batted around. Guerrero hit a two-run rainbow blast that left him tied for the team lead with eight homers this season.

Athletics starter Jacob Lopez (0-3) was chased after recording just five outs. He gave up six hits, a walk and seven earned runs.

Toronto piled on in the third inning as Bo Bichette and George Springer went deep off reliever Anthony Maldonado.

The Blue Jays’ 18-hit outburst was a welcome development for a team that managed six total runs and was 4-for-45 with runners in scoring position over its recent six-game road trip.

Bichette scored twice and drove in three runs. Clement and Alejandro Kirk had three hits apiece.

Toronto’s fourth straight home win lifted the team back to the .500 mark at 28-28. The Athletics (23-34) have dropped eight straight road games.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios (2-2) was in full control over his six-inning appearance. He allowed two hits, two walks and had nine strikeouts.

Mason Fluharty and Jose Urena completed the four-hit shutout.

Announced attendance was 23,853 and the game took two hours 31 minutes to play.

SCHERZER STRIDES

Blue Jays right-hander Max Scherzer is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Friday.

The 40-year-old starter, who has been limited to one appearance this season due to a thumb injury, plans to throw 20-25 pitches.

Reliever Erik Swanson (forearm) pitched a scoreless inning for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons on Thursday.

COMING UP

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.38) is tabbed to start for Toronto on Friday against left-hander Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.97).

The Blue Jays have yet to confirm their starter for Saturday. Right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.68) will get the nod for Sunday’s series finale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press