‘What dreams are made of’: Canadian soccer legend Scott playing final international game in Winnipeg

Winnipeg’s own Desiree Scott bids farewell to international soccer in a celebration match on home turf.

A Winnipeg soccer legend is lacing up her cleats one last time in her hometown.

Desiree Scott will hit the pitch Saturday afternoon with Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team (CANWNT) in a friendly match against Haiti.

It will be the final international game of the defensive midfielder’s 14-year career playing for Canada.

“For me, it’s all about a celebration. It’s about another opportunity to wear the red and white and just enjoy the moment out there on the field with my team,” Scott told reporters Friday afternoon. “Not a lot of players get to write their own script and how they end things. So, I’m grateful that I’m here in Winnipeg with family and friends in the stands and getting this opportunity to go for one more.”

The defensive midfielder, known as “The Destroyer” for her hard-nosed approach to soccer, has been a CANWNT mainstay since 2010, racking up 187 caps—the 4th most in team history.

“There’s no greater honour than representing your country. I think we don’t realize how special that is until you’re no longer putting on that jersey and walking around with a maple leaf on your chest,” Scott said.

She’s played in three FIFA Women’s World Cups for Canada and has captured three Olympic medals—one gold and two bronze—during her storied career.

“This team is like family, and we’ve just had so many great moments, not only on the field, but off it,” she explained.

She said defeating the United States women’s national team 1-0 in the Tokyo Olympics semifinal en route to the gold medal was a career highlight.

“I mean, that’s what dreams are made of. And to see the rise of this team and its success, and to be along that journey playing and having a hand in it, has been my greatest joy.”

Scott played for the University of Manitoba Bisons for five seasons prior to joining the women’s national team. She’s also played for club teams in Canada, England, and the United States. She currently plays for Ottawa Rapid FC in the newly formed Northern Super League.

She was appointed to the Order of Manitoba in 2022.

Scott’s final game with CANWNT kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. from Princess Auto Stadium.