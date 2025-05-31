Blue Jays put Anthony Santander on 10-day IL with left shoulder inflammation, recall Alan Roden

Toronto Blue Jays' Anthony Santander runs to first base after his single off Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 24, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays put slugger Anthony Santander on the 10-day injured list Friday because of left shoulder inflammation and recalled outfielder Alan Roden from Triple-A Buffalo.

Santander is batting .179 with six home runs and 18 RBIs in 50 games. The veteran switch hitter has missed a handful of games because of left hip and left shoulder soreness over the past three weeks.

Santander signed a $92.5 million, five-year contract with Toronto in January after eight seasons with Baltimore. He hit a career-best 44 home runs for the Orioles last season.

The outfielder had an MRI after Thursday’s 12-0 win over the Athletics, when he was 0 for 2 with two strikeouts and two walks, Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. The team was still determining whether the next steps would include a cortisone injection or rehabilitation, the manager said.

“I think it just got to the point to where it was bothering him,” Schneider said before Friday’s game against the Athletics. “You can’t really put the work that you want to put in volume-wise, and we just think it’s best for him right now.”

Roden rejoins the Blue Jays after batting .178 with one home run and five RBIs in 28 games for Toronto earlier this season, his first in the majors. Roden hit .361 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 18 games at Buffalo after being sent down May 7.

