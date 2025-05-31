‘Connor McDavid Square’ returns to superstar’s hometown for SCF

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) is presented with the championship trophy after winning Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs against the Dallas Stars, Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

A Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers means the Town of Newmarket will return to the spotlight as Connor McDavid’s hometown.

The town announced on Friday that they will once again rename Riverwalk Commons to ‘Connor McDavid Square’ for the duration of the series and that it will again be the site for watch parties.

McDavid, Oilers captain, was raised in Newmarket and played competitively for the York Simcoe Express of the Ontario Minor Hockey Association before becoming the hockey icon that he is today.

“The Newmarket community is ready to cheer on hometown hockey hero Connor McDavid again in his quest for the Cup,” said John Taylor, Newmarket mayor, in a news release. “Connor McDavid has always been a part of the Newmarket community and an amazing ambassador for our Town. Newmarket residents are extremely proud of Connor McDavid. Together let’s cheer for Connor and our Canadian Oilers. Go Connor Go!”

The town was featured on a national scale as they proudly cheered for McDavid and the Oilers during last year’s Stanley Cup Final, which the Panthers won in seven games.

Despite the defeat, the Oilers captain was honoured as the most valuable player of the playoffs, becoming the first Conn Smythe Trophy winner on a losing team since 2003.

Entering this year’s final, McDavid leads the playoffs in scoring with 26 points. He and the Oilers are once again vying to be the first Canadian team to win a Stanley Cup since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens. McDavid also scored the ‘Golden Goal’ for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Town of Newmarket welcomes residents to attend their watch parties wearing blue and orange, as they will be handing out free team-coloured towels to fans who come dressed in Oilers gear.

Admission to the watch parties is free and the first four (six if necessary) are scheduled to take place at Connor McDavid Square/Riverwalk Commons, beginning with Wednesday evening’s Game 1.

Should the series get extended to seven games, the seventh watch party would be scheduled at the Magna Centre.

The town says the events are weather dependent and will provide updates if there are any changes.