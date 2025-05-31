Final field released for next week’s RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, chips to the green on the 12th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CALEDON — The RBC Canadian Open’s field has been finalized.

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and defending champion Robert MacIntyre of Scotland had already announced their return to the only PGA Tour event in Canada.

McIlroy, world No. 2, could join a trio of three-time champions in Tommy Armour, Sam Snead and Lee Trevino if he wins Canada’s men’s national championship again.

A 21-player Canadian contingent will compete at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley next week.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., is the top-ranked Canadian in the world, sitting 20th in the world rankings and sixth in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

The final four tournament exemptions into the 156-player field will be handed out at the final qualifier on Sunday at The Pulpit Club in Caledon, Ont.

