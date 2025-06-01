Veteran running back Carey among Toronto Argonauts final cuts

Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie, left, celebrates with teammate Ka'Deem Carey (25) during second half CFL football action at the 111th Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — He was a big part of the Toronto Argonauts’ Grey Cup championship last season. but Ka’Deem Carey won’t help them defend it.

The veteran running back was among Toronto’s final cuts released Sunday. CFL teams had to make their final roster moves by 10 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

The 2025 season opens Thursday night with the Ottawa Redblacks visiting the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Toronto begins its campaign Friday night on the road versus the Montreal Alouettes.

Saskatchewan, Ottawa and Montreal released their final cuts Saturday.

Carey, 32, ran for team-high 1,060 yards (5.5-yard average) with seven touchdowns last season, his first with Toronto. The five-foot-nine, 215-pound Carey, who earned a ’18 Grey Cup ring with Calgary, added 37 catches for 356 yards and a TD while appearing in all 18 regular-season games.

Carey also appeared in all three of Toronto’s playoff games, rushing for 79 yards and a TD on 15 carries in the club’s 41-24 Grey Cup win over Winnipeg. He re-signed with the club in the off-season.

“It’s a tough day,” Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie said of final cut-down. “I wish I could keep them all … it’s just unfortunate we’ve got to make some tough decisions, that’s professional football.

“You’ve got to go with what you think is best for your football club.”

American Deonta McMahon, entering his third season with Toronto, is expected to take Carey’s spot in Toronto’s backfield.

Also among the 18 players released by Toronto were quarterback Cameron Dukes and veteran defensive back Ciante Evans, both Americans.

Dukes made nine starts last season for Toronto, posting a 4-5 record, as incumbent Chad Kelly missed the club’s first nine regular-season games due to suspension. The six-foot, 200-pound Dukes completed 143-of-199 passes (71.9 per cent) for 1,444 yards with seven touchdowns, and six interceptions while adding 321 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Evans, 32, signed with Toronto in the off-season after registering 31 tackles and two interceptions in 13 regular-season games last season with the B.C. Lions.

Toronto placed running back Jyran Mitchell, receiver Calvin Turner Jr. and Dorian Anderson, offensive linemen Anim Dankwah and Hampton Ergle, defensive linemen Greg Reaves, Da’Marcus Johnson and Brevin Allen, linebacker Stephen Smith, defensive back Delonte Hood and kicker Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada on the practice roster.

Quarterback Logan Bonner and receiver Cam Echols, both Americans, were among Calgary’s final cuts. Bonner spent two seasons with the Stampeders and started the club’s 37-16 loss to Edmonton last year, completing 21-of-36 passes for 284 yards and five interceptions.

The six-foot, 195-pound Echols had 31 catches for 363 yards and four touchdowns in 12 regular-season games last season while also registering 12 punt returns for 109 yards and eight kickoff returns for 181 yards. The 30-year-old also spent time with Hamilton (2018) and B.C. (2019).

Receivers Daylen Baldwin, Kaylon Horton and Vyshonne Janusas, linebackers Nicky Farinaccio and Kelechi Anyalebechi, defensive backs Marloshawn Franklin Jr. and Anthony Johnson Jr., offensive lineman Preston Nichols, defensive lineman Shaun Peterson Jr., kicker Jordan Noyes and punter Mark Vassett earned practice-roster spots.

American defensive back Marcus Lewis, who started eight-of-11 games last season with Edmonton, was among 27 players released by the squad. Lewis registered 19 tackles, a special-teams tackle, and an interception in 2024, his second campaign with the Elks after playing previously with Ottawa (2021).

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats released 24 players, including Canadian receivers Luther Hakunavanhu and Bruno Labelle. Hakunavanhu, who began his CFL career with Calgary (2021-23), had nine catches for 171 yards and four TDs in eight games last season.

Labelle was entering his first season with Hamilton after appearing in 29 games over the two previous campaigns with Saskatchewan.

Running back Treshaun Ward, receivers Keaton Bruggeling and Josh Johnson, offensive linemen Jakub Szott and Brayden Swartout, defensive linemen Kyle Samson, Ty Anderson and Philip Ossai, linebacker Kyler Fisher and defensive back Zamari Walton were placed on the practice squad.

Canadian receiver Rysen John was among B.C.’s final 16 players released. The six-foot-seven, 220-pound former Simon Fraser star, a native of Surrey, B.C., signed with the Lions after two seasons with Calgary.

Running back Deshaun Fenwick, receivers Ezechiel Tieide and Seven McGee, offensive linemen Alex Berwick and Tyran Hunt, defensive lineman Jalil Clemons, linebacker Devin Richardson, defensive backs Travian Blaylock and Jaylin Williams, long-snapper Cam Foran and punter Ross Bolger were added to the practice squad.

American receiver Myron Mitchell, who dressed for four regular-season games last season, was among Winnipeg’s final cuts. The Bombers also put running back Quinton Cooley, receivers Gavin Cobb, Kody Case and Reggie White Jr., offensive linemen Ethan Vibert and Tyler Elsbury, defensive linemen Jay Person and Kemari Munier-Bailey and defensive backs Ethan Ball, Cam Allen and Jaiden Woodbey on the practice roster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2025.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press