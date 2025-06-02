Changes made to Montreal Grand Prix race after last year’s problems, organizers say

Montreal Grand Prix organizers say changes are being made to the race race after last year’s problems.

In less than two weeks, the eyes of the racing world will be on Montreal.

While some of the finishing touches are being put on the track, organizers say you can expect a much different F1 weekend.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve done a total 180 compared to last year,” Sandrine Garneau, the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix chief operating officer.

Last year’s race had a number of problems. The rain caused flooding and a lot of mud at the race site. Communication was also an issue. During practice runs, the stands were evacuated because of the rain and many decided to leave, but then the site reopened.

“Those communications now will be under control,” Veronique Doucet, general manager of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. “There’s no orders or communication that will be given during the weekend that is not synchronized with all the communication that is official. So that won’t happen anymore.”

During a tour of the race site on Monday, officials say it will be easier for fans to get to their seats. There’s improved signage and a more secure track. New hospitality suites will also greet F1 teams and the drivers will no longer be parking on grass, which becomes muddy when it rains.

Organizers also say work was done to be sure the paddocks won’t leak.

“The park has invested a tremendous amount of time and resources into making sure that the building that was built in 2019 is now completely waterproof,” Garneau said. “A lot of tests have gone on in recent weeks.”

Regarding the terrasse fiasco on Peel street, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau says that, too, has been worked out.

“At the end of the day, whatever is going wrong, wherever it is, it will be associated to the event that we are hosting here,” Doucet said.

Formula One will be watching closely. An agreement is in place to have the Canadian Grand Prix until 2031. The racing world knows the pressure is on for Montreal to deliver a top-notch weekend June 13 to 15.

“The management of Formula One is going to take their own sweet time, and they’re going to look at how 2025 goes off. If it goes off well, then maybe yes, there’s an opportunity to renew the deal or to extend it,” automotive journalist Gabriel Gelinas told CTV News. “If not, they can start looking for other options, of which they have plenty.”

Practice rounds at the Canadian Grand Prix kick off June 13.