Novak Djokovic earns his 100th career French Open victory by overwhelming Cam Norrie

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Britain's Cameron Norrie during their fourth round match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS — Novak Djokovic earned his 100th career French Open victory, a mark surpassed among men only by Rafael Nadal, by overwhelming Cam Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round Monday.

Djokovic hasn’t ceded a set on his way to the quarterfinals this year at Roland-Garros, where he has won three of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

“I feel good. Every day, I have more expectations about my game, (and with) 12 sets played, 12 sets won, everything is solid and positive,” Djokovic said.

The 38-year-old Serbian had a pair of three-match losing streaks this season but seems to be in top form lately, including collecting his 100th title at the Geneva Open the week before play began in Paris. He also beat Norrie in Geneva.

“He was solid today, and he didn’t give me anything,” Norrie said. “Defending well, serving well, returning well and very sharp.”

Next up for Djokovic is a matchup against No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev on Wednesday for a berth in the semifinals. Zverev advanced Monday when his opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, quit in the second set with an abdominal strain.

“He definitely knows how to play tennis. He definitely knows what it means to be on the big stage and to play big matches,” Zverev said about Djokovic. “There is no doubt about that.”

Djokovic improved to 100-16 at the French Open. Nadal, who retired at the end of last season, went 112-4 while winning a record 14 championships at the clay-court major.