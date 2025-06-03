Chase Stegall, son of Blue Bombers legend Milt Stegall, dies at 20

Chase Stegall, the 20-year-old son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers legend Milton Stegall, has died.

In a statement on X, Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller said the team is heartbroken about Chase’s sudden and tragic death, describing him as a “bright and talented young man with a promising future.”

“Our hearts go out to Milt, Darlene, and the entire Stegall family during this unimaginable time,” the statement said.

“We mourn with them and extend our deepest condolences, love, and support.”

Chase was part of the men’s soccer team at DePaul University.

In a statement, DePaul’s men’s soccer said Chase was a cherished member of the community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend.

Going forward, the team said it will support Chase’s friends and family through this devastating time.

“His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be part of DePaul University.”