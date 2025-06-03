Regina Red Sox player killed in Montana crash

Jesse Lubiniecki, 22, was killed in a single vehicle rollover in Montana on May 30, 2025, according to the Regina Red Sox. (Source: Instagram/reginaredsox)

A player with the Regina Red Sox is dead following a crash in Montana late last week.

Jesse Lubiniecki, died as the result of a single vehicle rollover in Rosebud County, Montana in the early morning hours of May 30, the team announced in a post to social media Tuesday.

According to the team, Lubiniecki had just finished his sophomore season as a relief pitcher with the Taft Community College Cougars in southern California.

He was on his way back to Regina when the crash occurred, the team said.

An alert from the Rosebud County Sheriff’s office on May 30 showed police on scene of a crash on I-94 at around 1 a.m.

“The Red Sox organization would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his parents, Noel and Kim, and his brothers Luke, Layne and his fiancée Cathy,” the post read.

“We will play out this season with #33 in our hearts.”

Lubiniecki had been with the Red Sox since the 2024 season.

He was 22.