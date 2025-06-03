Sinclair, Martin, Guay among inductees to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2025

Canada's Christine Sinclair passes the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match against Australia, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CALGARY — Soccer star Christine Sinclair, curler Kevin Martin and alpine skier Erik Guay are among the athletes who will be inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame this year.

Wheelchair racer Michelle Stilwell and softball player Darren Zack will join them in the athlete category, while NHL coach Ted Nolan and sport leader Martha Billes will enter as builders.

The class of 2025 will receive the Order of Sport at an induction gala Oct. 29 at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.

The Sports Hall of Fame has inducted over 750 Canadians, including three horses, since opening 70 years ago.

Last year’s inductees included hockey player Vicki Sunohara, tennis player Daniel Nestor and figure skater Patrick Chan.

Canadians are encouraged to nominate people for the Hall of Fame. A selection committee reviews submissions and votes to recommend inductees to the Hall’s board of governors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2025.