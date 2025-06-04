Alberta Premier Smith says she’s invited Prime Minister Carney to Oilers game

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, front second left, and B.C. Premier David Eby, front right, watch the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers play Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series in Vancouver on May 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has invited Prime Minister Mark Carney to watch an Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup Final game.

Smith says she’s waiting to see if Carney will join her for Game 5, which could take place next weekend ahead of the G7 conference in Kananaskis, Alta.

Carney, who grew up in Edmonton, made his allegiance to the home team clear when he stopped at Rogers Place to skate with the team in March.

Smith says she’s pleased to see that Canada has a prime minister “who knows what team to root for.”

It would be the first game Smith has publicly acknowledged planning to attend during this year’s Oilers NHL playoff run.

Last year, the premier and some of her cabinet members faced criticism for accepting free luxury box tickets to playoff games.

-- with files from Kelly Geraldine Malone in Washington, D.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2025.

Lisa Johnson, The Canadian Press