‘It’s Canada we want to win the Stanley Cup’: Calgary hockey fans swallow pride to support Oilers cup run

Alberta is hosting Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and many Calgarians are supporting their main rivals the Edmonton Oilers.

Around four decades worth of Battles of Alberta are being put aside for many hockey fans in the Calgary area who are supporting the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.

As Alberta hosts the first two games, Oiler blue and orange jerseys filled Calgary pubs and sports bars, while just west of the city, the Town of Cochrane was flying the Oilers flag -- all while a wildly popular Calgary cupcake shop did blockbuster business selling Oiler-themed sweet treats.

“I would say at least over a hundred dozen right now maybe more, just in Calgary,” said Jenna Clarke with Crave Cupcakes.

“In Edmonton they’re doing lots more.”

It’s business and pleasure for some hockey fans.

“These weekday games for us, there isn’t an empty seat in the house with all three floors open,” said Ernie Tsu, the owner of Trolley 5, which has been the epicentre of the Red Mile whenever the hometown Flames make a playoff run over the years.

“Sports brings people together,” said Tsu, who wore an Oilers jersey to work Wednesday.

Ernie Tsu, June 4, 2025

The Red Mile might have turned into a kilometre and a half worth of orange and blue, but Tsu said he can work with a long Oiler playoff run in 2025.

“Business-wise yeah,” he said. “Game 7 would be great -- but I’d just love to see the cup come back to Canada.”

Who to cheer for is an easy choice for some.

“It means a lot to me that the Town of Cochrane can get behind the Oilers and celebrate them getting to the cup,” said Carter Fehr, the Cochrane boy who got to raise the Oiler flag Wednesday.

Being born outside Calgary often makes who you cheer for an easier decision.

“Oilers! I’m from Edmonton and they are the best team in Alberta and they’re Canada’s team,” said Calgarian Faizel Poonja.

Even some Flames fans are temporarily switching allegiance to their rivals from the north.

“Oilers did get the best of them this year so that’s why,” said Calgarian Dominic Labelle. “They beat my favourite team, so I gotta see them win the Stanley.”

But the decades of hostility between Alberta’s two NHL teams makes it tougher for others.

“Oh yeah, it’s a struggle,” said Mike in Kensington.

Whether you revel the rivalry or are feeling patriotic.. there’s someone to cheer for. Edmonton has twice as many Canadian-born players as the Panthers But Florida has three former Flames (Sam Bennet, A.J. Greer, and Matthew Tkachuk).

“I honestly am split. If the Oilers win I’ll be happy for Canada but sad for Flames fans,” Mike said, perhaps echoing what thousands of hockey-mad Calgarians were feeling Wednesday.

After all, it’s been 35 years since the Oilers’ last (and fifth) Stanley Cup victory -- and 32 years since any Canadian team took the cup.

Those stark numbers -- combined with the recent aggravations of trade relationships with the United States -- have created a perfect hockey storm for Calgary hockey fans who might otherwise call themselves lifelong Oiler haters.

“You have to cheer for the Canadian team,” said Calgarian Marian Hijkoop.

“It’s Canada we want to win the Stanley Cup” said Labelle.

Game 2 is Friday in Edmonton, before both teams head to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Thursday.